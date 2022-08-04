Auburn job fair set Aug. 9 and Aug. 11.

City of Auburn is hosting a job fair Aug. 9 and Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.
The job fair will provide job seekers the opportunity to conduct on-the-spot interviews, talk with current employees, see the equipment used on the job and learn about job benefits.
