On Friday, March 25 at 11:20 p.m. Gwinnett County firefighters responded to a reported burn violation on Hayes Road in Auburn. The caller reported to 911 dispatchers hearing a loud pop and then walking outside to see a large amount of smoke.
The first arriving crew encountered heavy smoke out to the road as they pulled up. They soon located a house with heavy smoke showing and requested a full assignment for a working residential fire.
The crew pulled a hose line to make an interior attack through the garage and search for possible victims. As they entered the open garage door, they encountered the victim on the floor and quickly removed the victim to the driveway where it was determined the victim was deceased.
The fire was brought under control, but heavy fire damage was sustained throughout the house with a large portion of the second floor collapsed. According to fire investigators, the fire started in a downstairs bedroom and spread throughout the interior of the home. The fire appears accidental, but the exact cause is undetermined.
The body was turned over to the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office for positive identification and cause of death determination. Due to federal HIPAA patient privacy laws, the name of the deceased victim or specific injury information has not been released. There were no other injuries reported.
"This tragic fire serves as a reminder to install and properly maintain smoke alarms on every level of the home. When smoke alarms are heard, get out fast and do not reenter the house. Develop an escape plan and practice it so everyone knows what to do and where to meet," said Gwinnett Fire in a press release.
For additional information on fire safety, please contact the Gwinnett Fire Community Risk Reduction Division at 678.518.4845 or email fireprograms@gwinnettcounty.com.
