A domestic dispute in Auburn ended with one man dead from self-inflicted gunshot wounds and three female victims with gunshot wounds of unknown severity.
Public information officer, Sgt. Marc Pharr said the initial call came in Saturday, Jan. 1 at approximately 11:52 a.m.
"While officers were en route, the call was upgraded to possible shots fired at the residence."
"When officers arrived on scene they located a deceased male with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound," he said.
According to Pharr, two of the female victims are juveniles.
All three female victims were transported to local hospitals, but their conditions remain unknown.
Their identities and the identity of the alleged gunman remain unknown pending notification of next of kin.
Further details on the events that led to the shootings are pending investigation.
