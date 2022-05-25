Auburn Mayor Linda Blechinger, was among those turned away at the polls when attempting to vote in city's special election on Tuesday, May 24.
The poll worker at the Hmong New Hope Alliance Church, the sole voting precinct for Auburn's municipal election, told Blechinger she didn’t live inside Auburn city limits, the city where she's served as mayor for nearly 20 years.
After waiting for nearly a half hour and speaking with the Barrow County elections office, Blechinger was eventually able to vote.
Cameron Whitehead, a candidate running in Auburn's special election, said that when he went to cast his vote on the morning of May 24, he overheard two separate people arguing with poll workers that they did live in the city limits of Auburn. They were ultimately turned away from voting, he said.
Whitehead said around 10 a.m., a co-worker who lives in Auburn was also turned away.
Although the issue was supposedly fixed around noon, according to what the elections office told Whitehead and Blechinger, what exactly caused the error remains unclear.
Whitehead said he was told the software sent by the Secretary of State to the Barrow County Board of Elections and Voter Registration was showing the county's District 4 as outside the city limits of Auburn and therefore those living in District 4 would be ineligible to vote. Although the elections office told Whitehead the software was updated around noon, "no one really knows," he said, as reports of the issue continued for the rest of the day.
As a result, the city's election results from the May 24 primary could be challenged.
