The City of Auburn celebrated the installation of the last beam of its new municipal building currently under construction in a Top Off Ceremony Thursday, June 9.
Auburn's mayor and council, staff and members of its Downtown Development Authority, Main Street Board, planning commission and other city boards, as well as the Barrow County Board of Commissioners, BM&K Construction, Dave Schmit & Associates and others joined together to mark the occasion.
Soon, residents will begin to see the walls being closed in as the city moves closer to completion of one of its biggest projects to date.
Construction on the Municipal Complex began in spring of 2021 by BM&K Constriction and Engineering, who has provided updates to the city, which have been posted on the city's website throughout the process.
The 33,000-square-foot facility was designed to resemble the century-old Perry-Rainey building and will be the new home for the city's main offices, court services mayor and council chambers and police department, while having enough space left to accommodate future growth.
During the ceremony, city administrator Alex Mitchem and Mayor Linda Blechinger thanked the individuals who have had a role in the project.
Those individuals are as follows:
CITY PROJECT TEAM:
• Linda Blechinger – Mayor
• Chitra Subbarayan – CBD, LLC
• Dave Schmit – Schmit & Associates
• Connor Schmit – Schmit & Associates
• Nancy Diamond – Schmit & Associates
• Jack Wilson - Robert Jackson Wilson, PC
MAYOR AND COUNCIL:
• Linda Blechinger – Mayor
• Peggy Langley
• Bob Vogel
• Taylor Sisk
• Jamie Bradley
DOWNTOWN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY:
• Bel Outwater
• Tina Parks
• Tina Nix
• Massa Williams
• Cameron Whitehead
PLANNING COMMISSION:
• Kim Skriba
• Sandy Wilson
• Carolyn Wade
• Kevin Camon
• Bo Bland
ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS:
• Rick Langley
• Wanda Hawthorne
• Charles Sewell
• Sherri Jewel
DESIGN/CONSTRUCTION TEAM:
• Ben Carter – Carter Watkins Associates, Architect
• Joe Watkins – Carter Watkins Associates, Architect
• Chase Sisk – Carter Watkins Associates, Architect
• Don Clerici – BM&K
• Sloane Laughman – BM&K
• Ervwin Watson – BM&K
• Doug Watson – BM&K
• Madison Lawson – BM&K
• Ryan Smith – BM&K
• Hunter Bicknell – BM&K
• Chris Mitas – BM&K
• Rob Sanders – BM&K
• David Walker – AEC, Inc.
OTHER CONTRIBUTORS
- Public works staff for setup and onsite support
- Police department and Angie Thompson for pictures
- Mike's Margaritas for food
- Crossroads nutrition for drinks
