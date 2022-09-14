Auburn PD (9-14-22)
The following individuals were recently arrested by the Auburn Police Department:
Auburn PD (9-14-22)
The following individuals were recently arrested by the Auburn Police Department:
•Dajianna Denise Summers, 20, South Green Bay, Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, operating a vehicle without a valid tag/decal, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and no valid driver’s license on person. Summers was arrested during a traffic stop on Mount Moriah Road at Union Court.
•Frank Thomas Taylor, 39, Lochwolde Lane, Bethlehem, driving while driver’s licnese is suspended or revoked and no insurance. Taylor was arrested during a traffic stop on Atlanta Highway.
•Jessie Lee Byrom, 65, Spring Ridge Drive, Lawrenceville, use of a license plate to conceal the identity of a vehicle and driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked. Byrom was arrested during a traffic stop on Parks Mill Road.
•Parker James, 26, Quail Run, Auburn, warrant arrest. James was arrested during a traffic stop on Appalachee Church Road.
The following recent incidents were among those that the APD responded to:
•wallet found at the Ingles gas pumps on Atlanta Hwy.
•damage to personal property on Willowgate Trace, where a man reported damage to wooden posts protecting his mailbox.
•growth limitations at a Ryan Drive residence, where code violations were reported.
