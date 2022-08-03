The following individuals were recently arrested by the Auburn Police Department:
•James Allen Stewart, 31, Kilcrease Road, Auburn, public drunkenness. Stewart was arrested when he was observed in a church parking lot pulling car door handles in an attempt to steal money to buy more alcohol.
•Austin Dale Cain, 20, Thornhill Drive, Augusta, prisoner transported from the Walton County Jail.
•Joshua Keith Powell, 35, Patrol Road, Forsyth, prisoner transported from the Barrow County Jail.
•Ronald Shane Phillips, 39, Rosewood Circle, Winder, possession of marijuana, obstructing law enforcement officers and giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
The following recent incidents were among those that the APD responded to:
•lost and found property on Cabots Ridge, where a man reported finding a wallet.
•theft of lost or mislaid property at Ingles, Atlanta Highway, where a woman reported her wallet missing.
•possession of drug-related objects on Atlanta Highway, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•no insurance and no valid driver’s license on person on Atlanta Highway, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•damage to property on Mount Moriah Road, where a man reported his trailer had been damaged when a forklift operator pushed a train car into it.
•damage to personal property on Dandelion Lane, where a woman reported her vehicle had been damaged.
•damage to personal property reported to the Auburn Police Department, 4th Avenue, where a woman reported her vehicle had been damaged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.