The following individual was recently arrested by the Auburn Police Department:
•Edwin A. Meono Cardenas, 55, Emma Lane, Winder, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and no insurance. Cardenas was arrested during a traffic stop on County Line-Auburn Road.
The following recent incidents were among those that the APD responded to:
• A back pack and duffel bag found on a picnic table at the Burel Pavilion on Mount Moriah Road.
• Damage to personal property on County Line-Auburn Road, where the driver of a semi-truck reported his driver’s side mirror had been struck and damaged by the driver of another semi-truck that he was meeting.
• Loud noises reported at a Quail Valley Road residence, where a woman reported loud noises coming from her neighbor’s home.
• Damage to property on Mount Moriah Road, where a woman reported damage to her gate and control arms caused by the driver of a wrecker.
• Damage to personal property on Carter Road, where a man reported someone had attempted to steal his motorcycle by breaking the steering lock.
