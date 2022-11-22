The Auburn Police Department reports the recent arrests of the following individuals:
•Ryan Andrew Hood, 24, Highway 53, Hoschton. Hood was picked up at the Barrow County Detention Center and transported to the Gwinnett County Jail on an active warrant.
•Justin Alexander Hobbs, 29, Carter Road, Lot 128, Auburn, unlawful conduct during a 911 call. Hobbs called 911 multiple times stating someone was in his yard.
The following recent incidents were among those that the Auburn Police Department responded to:
•Property damage at Texaco, Atlanta Highway, where the driver of a U-Haul truck struck a concrete barrier for the fuel pumps.
•Dispute between a husband and wife at a Harmony Grove Church Road residence.
