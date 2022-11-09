The Auburn Police Department reports the recent arrests of the following individuals:
•Joshua Lee Allen, 31, Georgia Avenue, Winder, probation violation.
•Destiny Kidena Thomas, 22, Creekview Boulevard, Covington, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and speeding. A traffic stop was conducted on Thomas’s vehicle on Union Court for speeding.
The following recent incidents were among those that the Auburn Police Department responded to:
•accident involving a deer on Ethridge Road.
•junk vehicle and property maintenance violation at a Betts Creek Road residence, where a very long on-going issue with junked autos and property maintenance is reported.
•commercial vehicle parking violation on Heatherwood Drive, where a semi-truck was parked on residential property.
•commercial vehicle parking violation on Hickory Ridge Trail, where a utility truck was parked on residential property.
•outdoor storage violation on Atlanta Highway, where a massive number of items were located outside the fenced area of the business.
•dispute between brothers about how one brothers treats everyone in the household at an Elkgrove Drive residence.
