The following recent incidents were among those that the Auburn Police Department responded to:
•agency assist on Appalachee Church Road, where a female had fallen. The woman was transported by Barrow County EMS for treatment.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
The following recent incidents were among those that the Auburn Police Department responded to:
•agency assist on Appalachee Church Road, where a female had fallen. The woman was transported by Barrow County EMS for treatment.
•damage to personal property on Auburn Park Drive, where a vehicle parked in front of a business had been damaged on the passenger side, possibly by someone from a neighboring business.
•disorderly conduct at McDonald’s on Atlanta Highway, where a female drive-through customer reportedly threw a cheeseburger at an employee.
•damage to property on Augustine Court, where a man reported an unknown person threw a rock through his window.
•no insurance on Atlanta Highway, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•no insurance on Atlanta Highway, where a traffic stop was conducted.
The Auburn Police reports the recent arrests of the following individuals:
•Marcus Ulrich, 26, 1105 Bankhead Highway, Auburn, loitering or prowling. Ulrich, who was suspected to be under the influence of some type of drugs, was arrested on Augustine Drive after a homeowner on Augustine Court reported he came to their residence, knocking on the door and talking crazy. The homeowner stated he asked Ulrich to leave his property and then he called 911. When Ulrich was stopped as he was walking on Augustine Drive he holding a cat that belonged to the complainant.
•Brandon Ernest Fowler, 47, 229 Etowah River Campground Road, Dahlonega, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and operating a vehicle without the proper tag/decal. Fowler was arrested during a traffic stop on Parks Mill Road.
•Dustin Blade Strong, 27, 103 Dogwood Lane, Auburn, public drunkenness. Strong was arrested at a home on Mount Moriah Road where he was a visitor and was reportedly “out of his mind and did not want to leave.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.