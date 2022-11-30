The Auburn Police Department recently arrested Triston Dean Spiker, 26, Wyngate Road, Auburn, on a warrant arrest. Spiker was a passenger in a vehicle stopped at the Exxon gas pumps. He was recognized by an officer and he had a warrant for his arrest out of Barrow County.
The following recent incidents were among those that the Auburn Police Department responded to:
•criminal trespass at a Cheyenne Way residence, where a woman reported hearing two loud bangs at her front door and later finding a large crack on the bottom of the crown molding. She said she was unsure if someone attempted to kick in her front door or how the damage occurred.
•assist medical unit with a sick person on Parks Mill Road, where a female was found not breathing due to a possible overdose and was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow for treatment.
