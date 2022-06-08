The Auburn Police Department's Citizen's Police Academy is now accepting applications for the 2022 session, which starts Aug. 2. Applications will be accepted until July 29. This is a free class and is limited to 25 students.
The Citizen's Police Academy is an interactive 10-week program that runs on Tuesday nights from 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. around August of every year.
Participants get a chance to interact with police department employees, everyone from the Chief of Police to detectives and even the beloved K-9.
Topics of discussion include, K-9 operations and narcotics, crime scene processing, traffic enforcement, shooting simulator, tour of the Gwinnett County Jail, SWAT, building clearing, domestic violence and gun range to name a few.
This is a fully hands-on learning experience. For questions, contact Sgt. Pharr at 404-606-5457.
Applications available online and paper applications are also available at the Auburn Police Department from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Must be 17 or older to attend and willing to submit to a background check.
