The last day to sign up for the Auburn Police Department's Citizen's Police Academy for the 2022 session is Friday, July 29.
The program starts Aug. 2.
Sign up online or in-person. The online application is simple and all personal information is safe and secure as APD utilizes an encrypted site for such documents.
Paper applications are also available at the Auburn Police Department from 8:30 a.m. till 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
This is a free class and is limited to 25 students.
The Citizen's Police Academy is an interactive 10-week program that runs on Tuesday nights from 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.
Participants get a chance to interact with police department employees, including everyone from the Chief of Police, to detectives and even the APD's beloved K-9. Topics of discussion include, K-9 operations and narcotics, crime scene processing, traffic enforcement, shooting simulator, a tour of the Gwinnett County Jail, SWAT, building clearing, domestic violence and gun range, to name a few.
This is a 100% hands-on learning experience.
Those who live outside of the City of Auburn are welcome to participate.
All participants must be 17 or older and submit to a background check.
Sign up at www.cognitoforms.com.
Once the application is submitted, someone from the APD will reach out via a phone call to confirm admittance into the class.
