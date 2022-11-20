"Georgia’s Response to the Holocaust" is now on display at the Auburn Public Library, examining stories of courage from Holocaust survivors and liberators who later became Georgia citizens.
In partnership with the Georgia Commission on the Holocaust (GCH) and the Georgia Public Library Service, the touring banner exhibit is an effort to preserve the memory of the Holocaust and promote public understanding of the history.
The tour officially launched March 28 and runs well into 2025, visiting a total of 88 public libraries across Georgia.
Library staff will have access to educational materials and reading lists for all ages provided by GCH, which allows them to develop programs and help patrons explore the lives of those affected by the Holocaust and its massive toll on society.
This tour isn't the first time Georgia’s public libraries have hosted exhibits from GCH. The last tour was in 2013, which ran for several years throughout Georgia.
According to Sally N. Levine, executive director of the GCH, “The Georgia Commission on the Holocaust and Georgia’s public libraries offer a wealth of local and regional history for Georgia residents. Partnering to ensure the Holocaust and World War II are not forgotten is a natural decision so we can share this important history widely across our communities."
"Georgia’s Response to the Holocaust" will be on display at the Auburn Public Library through December 14th.
About the Auburn Public Library
The Auburn Public Library is part of the Piedmont Regional Library System, serving Banks, Barrow, and Jackson counties. The mission of the Piedmont Regional Library System is to empower people, raise aspirations, and build quality of life.
About the Georgia Public Library Service
The Georgia Public Library Service (GPLS) empowers libraries to improve the lives of all Georgians by encouraging reading, literacy and education through the continuing support and improvement of our public libraries. GPLS is a unit of the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia. georgialibraries.org #georgialibraries
About the Georgia Commission on the Holocaust
The Georgia Commission on the Holocaust strives to preserve the memory of the Holocaust and promote public understanding of the history. It ensures that learning how and why the Holocaust happened is an important part of the education of Georgia citizens. It encourages reflection upon the moral questions raised by this unprecedented event and the responsibilities of citizens in a democracy.
