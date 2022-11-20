"Georgia's Response to the Holocaust" exhibit

The "Georgia's Response to the Holocaust" touring banner exhibit is at Auburn Public Library until Dec. 14.

 Submitted photo

"Georgia’s Response to the Holocaust" is now on display at the Auburn Public Library, examining stories of courage from Holocaust survivors and liberators who later became Georgia citizens.

In partnership with the Georgia Commission on the Holocaust (GCH) and the Georgia Public Library Service, the touring banner exhibit is an effort to preserve the memory of the Holocaust and promote public understanding of the history.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.