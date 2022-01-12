The Auburn City Council swore in new council member Taylor Sisk and incumbent council member Bill Vogel during its meeting Jan. 6. Sisk and Vogel will each serve four-year terms on one of the city's four at-large seats. The mayor and council also selected Vogel to serve as Mayor Pro Tem for a one year term.
Also during its meeting Jan. 6, the council approved three items on its consent agenda. Council member Taylor Sisk abstained from the vote.
6TH STREET WATER MAIN REPLACEMENT
The city of Auburn awarded a contract for $639,316 to W.L. Griffin Company for the 6th Street water main replacement project, which will replace an aged six-inch to eight-inch water main with a 12-inch water main to provide more water flow from the elevated tanks to the new development near city hall. Project delays with the delivery of domestically manufactured ductile iron pipe is expected.
RESURFACING OF NATASHA DRIVE
Natasha Drive was the selected road for the 2022 Local Maintenance Improvement Grant (LMIG) road to be used for pavement resurfacing per the recommendation of Engineering Management, Inc. The pavement on Natasha Drive has been evaluated and the entire road is in poor condition. Most of the pavement has severe load cracking, which has resulted in interconnected cracks known as fatigue or alligator cracking. LMIG funds for FY2022 are approximately $92,399 of which the city must match funds by 30 percent, or $27,719, for a total project cost of $120,118. The city will use SPLOST funds for this project.
WATER CONNECTION FEE INCREASE
An increase in the city’s water connection fees, which will affect only new construction. The most common size meter in the city is ¾-inch, which will increase from $3,500 to $5,000.
Other meter sizes used for new developments include: One-inch meters, which will increase from $5,000 to 10,000, and two-inch meters, which are currently $6,500 and the increased fee hasn’t yet been determined by the mayor and council.
