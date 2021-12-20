After tabling the issue earlier this year, the Auburn City Council will revisit a decision to raise water connection fees for new developments Jan. 6.
The increase will raise fees from $3,500 to $5,000 for ¾-inch meters, the most common size.
In 2006, the city raised fees from $950 to $3,500, where it has remained with no increase since. Current water customers will not be affected by this increase and will not see spikes in their water bill due to this change.
The new increase is intended to be used to support the growing population, keep up with current and future upgrades and maintenance measures to accommodate future customers, help pay for the direct costs of connecting to the water system, for the infrastructure and water resources capacity needed to support new developments and for water quality improvements at the treatment plant.
Other meter sizes used for new developments in the city include one-inch meters, which will increase from $5,000 to $10,000, and two-inch meters, which are currently $6,500. The new total is yet to be determined by mayor and council.
For comparison, the connection fee for ⅝ -inch to ¾-inch meters in neighboring municipalities:
- Barrow County - $2,400
- Braselton - $1,430
- Winder - $5,000
- Gwinnett County - $1,128
6th STREET WATER MAIN REPLACEMENT
The water main on 6th Street is an aged six-inch to eight-inch water main, which is being replaced with a 12-inch water main to provide more flow from the elevated tanks to the new development near Auburn's new city hall.
The council chose the lowest bid made by W.L. Griffin Company for a $639,316 contract.
RESURFACING NATASHA DRIVE
A recommendation from Engineering Management, Inc. to approve Natasha Drive for pavement and resurfacing using the 2022 Local Maintenance Improvement Grant.
Each year, the Georgia Department of Transportation awards a LMIG grant to the city for road construction or repair.
For FY2022, LMIG funds are approximately $92,399, which the city must match 30 percent of $27,719 for a total project cost of $120,118. Funds may be used immediately, or can be collected for construction up to three years for a project.
Natasha Drive is a 32-year-old road that has never been resurfaced. It has damaged asphalt with alligator cracks allowing water to infiltrate into the base and sub grade the road. The road has been patched numerous times from the waterline repairs and the soft shoulders are eroding.
MAYOR PRO TEM SELECTION
The council will vote to approve council member Bob Vogel as mayor pro tem.
