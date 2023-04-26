The City of Auburn has released the following budget schedule for fiscal year 2024 (FY24):
• Thursday, May 25 at 5:30 p.m.
City council and capital budget planning retreat at council chambers
• Tuesday Aug. 1 at 5 p.m.
Mayor and council called meeting for prebudget workshop: Revenue projections for general fund, water and stormwater expenditures: Government building, public works, roads, street lights, special events, library, water and stormwater
• Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 5 p.m.
Mayor and council called meeting for prebudget workshop: Expenditures: Legislative council, executive mayor, elections, administrative/financial, law, information technology, courts, police, code enforcement, planning and zoning, downtown development, Main Street, parks and leisure
• Tuesday, Aug. 26 at 5 p.m.
Mayor and council to review budget, goals and workload measurements by city administrator
• Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 5 p.m.
Mayor and city council public hearing to receive comments and suggestions - presentation by city administrator
• Thursday, Sept. 7 at 5 p.m.
Ordinance presented to mayor and council business meeting to approve FY24 budget
