The Auburn City Council listened to the concerns of its residents during its Nov. 3 meeting, when it voted to deny an application to sell beer and wine at the Quick Shop Grocery & Kitchen after the request received a considerable amount of pushback from neighboring residents.
Among the half dozen residents who spoke out against the request, a woman pointed out a park located within 195 feet of the establishment, which the application didn't acknowledge.
Other concerns centered around bringing alcohol sales into the city, gambling machines and late hours of operation.
One resident said, "We say no to the introduction to any alcohol. Period."
"I'm begging and praying the city will uphold its promise to us to keep this a family-friendly place to live," said another resident who lives directly across the street from the Quick Shop.
The site plan shows a single ingress and egress entrance on Auburn Run Lane with no access proposed from Atlanta Hwy., which raised another concern about semi-trucks using the neighboring subdivision to get in and out of the gas station to get turned around.
Councilwoman Jamie Bradley motioned to deny the alcohol license, which passed unanimously.
In other business, the Auburn City Council voted to approve a special use permit for Express Pro Carwash, which will be located at the southeast corner of Atlanta Highway and Auburn Run Lane and is an outparcel on the final plat for the Townes of Auburn development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.