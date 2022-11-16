The Auburn City Council listened to the concerns of its residents during its Nov. 3 meeting, when it voted to deny an application to sell beer and wine at the Quick Shop Grocery & Kitchen after the request received a considerable amount of pushback from neighboring residents.

Among the half dozen residents who spoke out against the request, a woman pointed out a park located within 195 feet of the establishment, which the application didn't acknowledge.

