Mercer’s Board of Trustees elected former Georgia State Rep. Terry England to serve a five-year term on the University’s governing body at its annual fall meeting on Nov. 11.

England, owner of The Homeport Farm Mart and Pete’s Little Idaho Tater Farm, received an honorary Doctor of Laws from Mercer in 2018, has served State House District 116 for the past 17 years and has been chairman of the House Appropriations Committee since 2011.

