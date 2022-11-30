Mercer’s Board of Trustees elected former Georgia State Rep. Terry England to serve a five-year term on the University’s governing body at its annual fall meeting on Nov. 11.
England, owner of The Homeport Farm Mart and Pete’s Little Idaho Tater Farm, received an honorary Doctor of Laws from Mercer in 2018, has served State House District 116 for the past 17 years and has been chairman of the House Appropriations Committee since 2011.
Also joining the board for new five-year terms are Cathy Callaway Adams, Fernandina Beach, Florida; Malcolm S. Burgess Jr., Macon; Milton L. Cruz, San Juan, Puerto Rico; Robert G. Goddard III, Atlanta; Genelle Jennings, Hawkinsville; William “Bill” Pou Jr., Mulberry, Florida; Joe Sam Robinson Jr., Macon; Charles Watson Jr., Washington, D.C.; and M. Troy Woods, Columbus.
Trustees who rotated off the board and were recognized for their service included Curtis G. “Curt” Anderson, Savannah; James C. “Jimmy” Elder Jr., Columbus; Benjamin W. “Benjy” Griffith III, Macon; J. Curtis Lewis III, Savannah; David E. Linch, Atlanta; William A. “Tony” Moye, McDonough; J. Reg Murphy, St. Simons Island; and Richard A. “Doc” Schneider, Atlanta.
Thad Warren, a 1986 graduate of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences from Atlanta, was elected as board chair for 2023, after serving as chair of the board’s Executive Committee the past two years. Tom Bishop, a double graduate from Atlanta, was elected chair of the Executive Committee for 2023.
