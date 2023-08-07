The City of Auburn's proposed budget for fiscal year 2023-24 will be presented to the Mayor and City Council and a public hearing will occur at a called meeting Thursday, Aug. 24 at 5 p.m. at the council chambers, located at 1359 Fourth Ave.
At this hearing, public comment on the proposed budget is invited and encouraged. A copy of the proposed budget is available for public viewing and copying at City Hall on Monday thorough Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
