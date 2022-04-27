Auburn will soon add a colorful, fun and explorable collection of art and gatherings for residents and visitors upon passage of a proposed public arts ordinance.
A public art ordinance is being proposed in Auburn to fulfill its vision for a vibrant and active community where families want to live and people want to visit.
The city hopes public art will create the sense of pride and welcoming it envisions while strengthening people's personal attachment to the city and the connections among a diverse population who call Auburn home.
Public areas are the priority areas with a focus on catering to the needs and character of each of Auburn's different neighborhoods and districts.
In the ordinance, the city's definition of allowable public art includes all forms of limited edition or one-of-a-kind original creations of visual art, both decorative and utilitarian, including but not limited to paintings, drawings, photographs, collages, ceramics, artistic glass, stained glass and fiber art.
Functional features or enhancements such as benches and fountains unique to the location, sculptures, technical media, murals and mosaics will also be allowable submissions.
a place lace that is vibrant and engaging use the art ordinance to improve the visual appearance with a focus on places people gather, landmarks and infrastructure.
Once passed, the City of Auburn encourages its citizens to implement public art to be enjoyed by the community. Any property owner, leaseholder nonprofit organization or artists living or working in the City of Auburn may submit an application to the city.
OTHER BUSINESS:
Also during Auburn's workshop April 21, the following items were discussed and will receive a vote during its business meeting May 7:
• Resolution proclaiming May 5, 2022 "Terry England Day" in the City of Auburn. The City of Auburn has been represented by England in the Georgia House of Representatives since 2005, where he served on the House Appropriations Committee and oversaw the state budget. England worked on behalf of and advocated for Auburn citizens in many ways including his help funding the Auburn Public Library and the library addition and his support for the local FFA Chapter, which is one of the leaders in the state.
• Proclamation of May 15 to May 21 Police Week in the City of Auburn to honor members of local law enforcement and all of those who serve and their essential role in safeguarding the communities they serve.
• Proclamation of the week of May 1-May 7, 2022 as Municipal Clerks Week, marking the 53rd annual professional Municipal Clerks Week, which was initiated in 1969. The first full week of May, the essential role municipal clerks play in local government is recognized.
• A work detail contract with Phillips State Prison in Buford from July 1, 2022 to June 30 2023. The Public Works Department has been using work detail crew for several years to assist city personnel with services such as grass cutting, road work, building rehabilitation, stormwater reconstruction, park maintenance, roadside trash removal and numerous other tasks. Prisoner labor is free and the prison guard is paid a salary of $49,318 per year, which is an expenditure already budgeted in the city's 2022 approved budget.
• Proclamation of the week of May 16- May 22, 2022, "Ready and Resilient" as National Public Works Week in the City of Auburn. National Public Works Week has been celebrated the third week in May since 1960 and serves as an annual reminder of the contribution public works professionals make as they work to improve the quality of life for the communities they serve.
• Abandonment of 280-feet of Lee Street, an undeveloped right-of-way between Myrtle Street and Hawthorne Avenue, following the city's receipt of a petition from Kenneth Wiley requesting abandonment of the alley, which runs by his home.
• A review of the FY2022 Six-Month Financial Analysis Report for the general and enterprise funds by the mayor and council. In the city's revenue/expenditure analysis total revenues total $5,147,273 and expenditures total $3,058,432, which brings the general fund revenue to $2,088,840. General fund revenues are at just over $3.6 million with expenditures at $1.9 million. Water fund revenues are at $1.4 million with expenditures at just over $1 million and stormwater revenues are at $112,892 with expenditures at $52,368.
• Consideration of creating a position for a human/public relations generalist in the Finance Administration Department, who would be responsible for all employee recruitment, on-boarding, exiting, payroll, benefits and the H&W Safety programs. The HR/PR generalist would also be a backup to the city's accountant and city clerk as well as any other area where it would be beneficial.
