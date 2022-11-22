Auburn's Christmas celebration is planned for Sunday, Dec. 11 from 3 to 7 p.m. in downtown Auburn. The event will feature free pictures with Santa, musical performances by Christmas characters, rides on a kid's train, live music, foot and kids can plat in the Kid's Zone. The Christmas tree lighting will be at 6 p.m. beside the caboose.
