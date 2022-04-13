The City of Auburn is participating in the Great American Cleanup, an initiative each spring that engages communities across the state to host cleanup efforts, recycling drives and other beautification events that promote cleaner roadways, waterways and parks for an overall healthier environment.
Batteries, motor oil, scrap metal, flat panel televisions, plastics, Freon-free appliances and non-construction wood will be collected.
The city will collect tires without rims for a fee of $2-$5 and tires with rims still attached for a fee of $10-20, depending on the size.
The city will not accept paint of any type, paint thinner, household, business or municipal garbage or chemicals of any type. All loose items must be boxed or bagged.
Containers will be set up at the Mary Carter Ballfields on Friday, April 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 23 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information, contact Johnathen Eggleston at jeggleston@cityofauburn-ga.org or by phone at 770-963-4002 extension 208.
