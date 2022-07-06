Auburn's Independence Day Celebration didn't disappoint this year as crowds gathered from Barrow and beyond for its highly regarded firework show. Attendees gave the city their praises for pulling off yet another spectacular event.
The event took place in downtown Auburn with people parking throughout the city to stake a claim on a good spot to enjoy the show. The event also featured special characters, food vendors and inflatables for kids to enjoy before the fireworks show at dusk.
Auburn's city leaders make an effort throughout the year at giving back to the community with special events that are completely free of charge for its residents to enjoy in its overall goal of being good stewards of taxpayer dollars.
