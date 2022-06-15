Auburn's Independence Day event is set July 2 at 5-9 p.m. at 1369 Fourth Ave. in downtown Auburn. With over 10,000 visitors to downtown Auburn, the Independence Day celebration is the city's largest event of the year featuring live music, food, games, family fun, kids' zone, vendors and free activities for kids.
Auburn's Fourth of July celebration has been called one of the best Independence Day celebrations in Northeast Georgia, with the largest fireworks display around.
