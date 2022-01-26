On-site work continues on Downtown Auburn's Municipal Complex and infrastructure for the area.
Every step is taken to ensure compliance with the plans and specifications. This includes but is not limited to soil density testing, concrete and materials testing, footing and reinforcing inspections, pavement testing
In addition to the City of Auburn staff and BM&K Construction and Engineering supervision, Contour Engineering has been on site to inspect utility installation and earthwork conditions, as well as onsite monitoring conducting weekly erosion control inspections.
Grounds activities recently completed for the new city hall site include gravel placement and gas line relocation. Currently at the site, waterline is being installed, roadway widening along Highway 129 and erosion control are underway. The next steps will be installation of final site utilities and pond A.
For the new city hall building, the concrete slab has been poured and the gas line relocated. Currently underway are procurement, submittals and ship drawings, under-slab plumbing, concrete foundation walls and concrete masonry unit (CMU) installation. Once those tasks are completed for the building, entryways and structural steel installation will be underway.
