A groundbreaking ceremony was held at the site of the new Auburn-Winder drinking water treatment plant Thursday, Sept. 15, where Auburn Mayor Linda Blechinger and city administrator Alex Mitchem gave praises to all who have taken part and committed the project over a decade in the making.
Following the yearslong drought in Georgia in the early 2000s, then-Governor Sonny Perdue made an interesting point that resonated with Blechinger and led her to what would become a multi-jurisdictional, regional solution to the shortage of raw water storage in the area.
"We have plenty of rainfall, but we don’t have places to capture the rain," Blechinger recalled Perdue saying.
Soon after Perdue's comment, Blechinger noticed an old photo in city hall of Park's Mill, which showed a pool of water in the background.
She said she thought to herself, "Wait a minute, where's that water?"
This led Blechinger and city staff to Martin Marietta, who had a rock quarry on Parks Mill Road, which was about to be filled with rocks and dirt to close it off, until the City of Auburn asked to purchase it.
"A much better use than just filling that thing up with dirt and rocks was to put water in it," said Blechinger.
Not only did this idea save Martin Marietta from the labor of filling up the pit, it saved local government from the expense of building a costly reservoir, which Blechinger said was later discovered can be quite the undertaking.
The former rock quarry will soon become a 1.1 billion gallon raw water storage pond reservoir spanning 78 acres and goes as deep as 300 feet with three water intake points and more than 13 miles of pipeline.
In 2018, the City of Winder stepped in to partner with Blechinger and the City of Auburn to help carry out the massive, multi-phase project. Auburn will use what it needs and Winder will use about two-thirds for its water system.
The reservoir is projected to be fully operational by January 2024.
"I want you to know that it really took elected officials from two different cities to come together and say 'what's the best thing that we can do for our citizens?', and put everything else aside that may have tried to stand in the way and do a project together, and I'm really, really proud of that."
"It's a really, really neat plant that's going to be built and the technology that's going to be used to provide clean water is really something to say, so I'm very, very excited about it," said Blechinger.
"I want to personally say thank you to every single person that has worked diligently to get us to this point. It seemed like it was taking forever and a day. It was very frustrating at times. But here we are, and the groundbreaking is ready to happen."
