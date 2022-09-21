Auburn-Winder drinking water treatment plant breaks ground

Several years in the making, the multi million dollar water project spearheaded by Auburn Mayor Linda Blechinger (pictured on left) broke ground Thursday, Sept. 15. Once complete, the plant will provide critically needed water supply to citizens of Auburn and Winder. Also pictured: Auburn councilmembers Jamie Bradley (center) and Taylor Sisk (right).

A groundbreaking ceremony was held at the site of the new Auburn-Winder drinking water treatment plant Thursday, Sept. 15, where Auburn Mayor Linda Blechinger and city administrator Alex Mitchem gave praises to all who have taken part and committed the project over a decade in the making.

Following the yearslong drought in Georgia in the early 2000s, then-Governor Sonny Perdue made an interesting point that resonated with Blechinger and led her to what would become a multi-jurisdictional, regional solution to the shortage of raw water storage in the area.

