James Shackelford Memorial Park

James Shackelford Memorial Park

The City of Auburn has temporarily closed James Shackelford Memorial Park as a safety measure due to several dead trees and low hanging limbs.

During the Auburn City Council meeting Sept. 15, the council approved a quote for just over $16,000 for tree harvesting, pruning and stump removal of 14 trees in the park, including 13 dead trees and one half-dead tree.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.