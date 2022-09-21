The City of Auburn has temporarily closed James Shackelford Memorial Park as a safety measure due to several dead trees and low hanging limbs.
During the Auburn City Council meeting Sept. 15, the council approved a quote for just over $16,000 for tree harvesting, pruning and stump removal of 14 trees in the park, including 13 dead trees and one half-dead tree.
The wood harvested from the trees will be removed, however the stump mulch and dirt will be left on site.
The tree pruning will remove dead, damaged or crossing branches, which will elevate trees on each side of the gravel road entrance to the park for improved visibility.
Mayor Linda Blechinger said she's received several requests from local residents wanting to make Shackelford Park into a dog park, which is an idea she and councilmember Taylor Sisk support.
The council is slated to further discuss the future of Shackelford Park during its next business meeting Thursday, Oct. 6.
