Whistlestop Character Picnic School Supply Fundraiser

Whistlestop Character Picnic School Supply Fundraiser set Saturday, Aug. 13 in downtown Auburn.

 Credit: City of Auburn

Auburn's last event of the summer will be enjoyed with some of the city's character friends, while helping raise funds for needed supplies for local underfunded schools.

On Aug. 13 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. the fundraiser event will be held in downtown Auburn and will feature character performances and meet-and-greets, games, inflatables, airbrush tattoos and more.

