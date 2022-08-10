Auburn's last event of the summer will be enjoyed with some of the city's character friends, while helping raise funds for needed supplies for local underfunded schools.
On Aug. 13 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. the fundraiser event will be held in downtown Auburn and will feature character performances and meet-and-greets, games, inflatables, airbrush tattoos and more.
Admission cost is a school supply donation or a monetary donation per person.
Food and vendors will be available at a cost.
Upon arrival, attendees will check-in at the Anytime Fitness table in front of Auburn City Hall.
Be sure to have a school supply or monetary donation ready for admission through the ticketing form or at the event. Once the donation is made, attendees will receive an event wristband to enjoy the event.
This event is made possible by Anytime Fitness, Enchanted Events, Frady Inflatables, The City of Auburn and Whistlestop Park.
