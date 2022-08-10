Every second Thursday of each month elected officials, pastors, community leaders, and concerned citizens meet to pray for our nation, its leaders and revival for America.
Meetings are held at Community Partners Realty, 30 S Broad St., Winder, Georgia 30680 (please use downstairs entrance and park in back of building).
