Every second Thursday of each month, elected officials, pastors, community leaders and concerned citizens join to pray for the nation, its leaders and "revival for America."
Awake America Prayer Meetings are held at Community Partners Realty, located at 30 S Broad Street in Winder.
The next meeting is July 14 at 11:59 a.m.
Attendees are advised to use the downstairs entrance and park at the back of the building.
For more information, visit www.awakeamerica.info or email Lynn Adams, facilitator of Awake America Barrow County Prayer Meetings at awakeambarrowcty@outlook.com.
