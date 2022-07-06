Bethlehem Church, Barrow County Family Connection and Barrow County School System will be distributing backpacks and other school supplies during the Back 2 School '22 Bash.
The drive-thru school supply event will be held at Bethlehem Church-316 campus, located at 538 Christmas Avenue in Bethlehem, July 23 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Backpacks will be given on a first come, first serve basis. Attendees are asked to remain in their cars for the event. Children do not need to be present. Student eligibility will be verified on-site via Infinite Campus.
