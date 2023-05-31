Bailey Boswell of Winder was recently named to the LaGrange College Spring Semester Vice President of Academic Affairs’ List.
To be eligible for this honor, students must maintain a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.6 while taking a minimum course load of 12 hours.
Georgia’s oldest private institution of higher learning, LaGrange College has been ranked as a top-ten school and “best value” among 99 southern regional colleges by U.S. News & World Report. A four-year liberal arts and sciences college affiliated with the United Methodist Church, LaGrange offers more than 50 areas of study with an emphasis on global engagement and service.
