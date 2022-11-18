The Barbara Shedd Prosperity Project (BSPP) announced a Black Friday sale Nov. 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
During this one-day shopping event, everything in the BSPP storage units will be $5, $25 or $50 per item. Items include furniture and items from Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn and West Elm.
