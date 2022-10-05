The Barbara Shedd Prosperity Project is collecting collecting new, unwrapped toys through Nov. 20 in support of the Barrow County Holiday Connection. These toys can range from baby to high school aged children. Drop off bin is located at the Barbara Shedd Prosperity Project office, in the Wimberly Center, located at 163 MLK Jr. Drive in Winder.
