Members of the Barrow Amateur Radio Club will be participating in the national amateur radio Field Day exercise, on Saturday, June 24 from 2-9 p.m. and Sunday, June 25 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at Davidson Masonic Lodge, located at 200 Pleasant Hill Church Rd. in Winder.

Since 1933, ham radio operators across North America have established temporary ham radio stations in public locations during Field Day to showcase the science and skill of amateur radio. This event is open to the public and all are encouraged to attend.

