Rotary International announced the chartering of its newest club, the Barrow Area Rotary Club (BARC). This marks a significant milestone in the expansion of Rotary's mission of service above self in the Barrow area and beyond.
The Barrow Area Rotary Club was officially chartered with 38 members, including some of the most dedicated and service-minded individuals in the community. The club's formation is a testament to the growing need for service-oriented organizations that transcend geographical boundaries.
Club President, Ben McDaniel, expressed his enthusiasm about the new club: "We felt that there was a need for something different in our community and I am excited that 37 of the finest folks you'll ever meet have decided to undertake this new journey as the Barrow Area Rotary Club. The word 'Area' is significant for us because it allows us to serve a much larger footprint than just within the boundaries of county lines."
The Barrow Area Rotary Club's inaugural meeting is scheduled for July 12 at noon on the third floor of Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow. The club will continue to meet on the first and third Wednesdays of each month at noon.
About Rotary: Rotary is a global network of 1.4 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves.
