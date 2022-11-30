Winder-Barrow Girls
- Monday, Nov. 21 53-31 loss to Westside (Anderson, South Carolina)
- Tuesday, Nov. 22 64-43 loss to Upson-Lee
- Monday, Nov. 28 BCA Girls 62-17 Trinity Prep
- Tuesday, Nov. 29 BCA Boys 54-40 Prince Avenue
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Cloudy and damp with a drenching rain this morning...then becoming sunny by afternoon. Thunder is possible early. High 66F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: November 30, 2022 @ 5:28 am
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.