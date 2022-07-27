The Barrow County Board of Education (BOE) received updates about ongoing projects and facility improvements due for completion at its July 26 meeting.
Renovations have been done at Bramlett, Kennedy and Yargo elementary schools. These renovations include improvements to floors, lighting and painting.
The Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy’s “mod-pod unit has been installed, as well as nine mobile units across campuses. The Hwy. 53 agriculture building’s improvements are also underway.
The new Barrow Innovation Campus Elementary School construction has continued at a “steady pace,” assistant superintendent of system operations Joe Perno said.
“I think our schools are in great shape as we get ready to start this next school year,” he added. “Charles Black Construction just did a tremendous job for us this summer — so much work in these schools in less than a two-month period.”
Bethlehem and County Line elementary schools will also be eligible for State Capital Overlay funds for renovations and modifications in fiscal year 2024 (FY24). The school system will soon bring the application back to the board for approval.
Bethlehem and County Line’s renovations would take place over the summers of 2023 and 2024 and will consist of new lights, paint, floors, ceilings, HVAC, classroom cameras/intercoms and vestibule modifications.
Part of this application would also be for BASA II funds. The system will use BASA II funds to construct 44 new high school classrooms, including a weight room area. The earthwork would begin in fall 2022 with the entire project completed in fall 2024.
The system anticipates expenses to total roughly $6 million in state funds for the improvements.
APPROVED ITEMS
Also during its meeting Tuesday, July 26, the BOE approved:
· A new Parent’s Bill of Rights policy.
· A new Divisive Concepts Complaint Resolution Process policy
DISCUSSED ITEMS
The BOE discussed the following items, which will be voted on at a later meeting:
· Renewal of the Remind two-way communication platform, totaling $29,990 for the upcoming school year.
· Renewal of the Incident IQ help desk software, which would amount to $28,588, with the authorization of yearly renewal for the next two years, contingent upon pricing remaining within 3% of the previous year.
· Renewal of the Lightspeed web filtering solution from sole source provider Howard Technology Solutions, which would amount to $71,250, with the authorization of yearly renewal for the next two years, contingent upon pricing remaining within 3% of the previous year.
· Continued use of contractors ACS and FQS in FY23 for cleaning labor support, which would cost $400,000 and $300,000, respectively.
· Renewal of the Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Student Growth Measure for language arts, which would amount to $26,502 from L4GA annual grant funds.
· Purchase of 150 Goalbook Toolkit licenses, which would cost $75,863, to provide guidance to special education teachers working with specialized student populations to vary the levels of instructional support and to individualize learning. Goalbook was used for the 2021-2022 school year.
· A contract with Medical Provider Services, Inc. as its Medicaid billing service. The cost would be 12% of total reimbursements from Medicaid funds (up to $60,000 per year dependent on claims submitted), with the contract renewing yearly, as long as the school system is satisfied with services and the cost remains at 12% of paid claims.
· New software service agreement with Tyler Technologies for migration to Traversa from VersaTrans routing software. It would cost a one-time fee of $27,544, with a top annual fee of $19,937 from SPLOST funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.