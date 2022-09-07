The Barrow County School System recognized Custodians of the Week Award winners from August 2022 during the Board of Education's Sept. 6 voting session.
“Thank you to each of you,” assistant superintendent of system operations Joe Perno said. “We appreciate what you do, we appreciate how much you care — not only about your job but about the schools and the kids and the staff.”
