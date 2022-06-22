Zaxbys, a District Partner in Education for Barrow County School System and its Urgency to Serve Grants helped make "Barrow Book Boxes" a reality.
This past school year, 38 students from the Newcomer Academy collected and sorted donated books and helped paint and finish the book boxes.
They will continue organizing book drives and will be responsible for maintaining the boxes and ensuring they are stocked with books, didactic materials and literacy activities.
"The ultimate purpose of this project is to foster citizenship and literacy inside and outside our classrooms," said Newcomer Academy teacher and grant writer, Anabel Snyder.
The first to benefit from this activity are the students from Winder-Barrow High School, Apalachee High School and the Barrow Arts & Sciences Academy, who attend Newcomer Academy at Sims Academy. However, the goal of the Barrow Book Box project is to reach as many children as possible in the Barrow County community.
Newcomer Academy serves Barrow County students new to the country who have little to no English proficiency. Participation in this project provides them with the opportunity to give back to their new community while reinforcing the sense of belonging developed within the program.
"I think that this project is very important because we can help more people, they will have the opportunity to read new things. I think that Newcomer has grown since the day I arrived. I like the idea to help more people, and I think it is a good example for motivated people to help their community, it doesn’t have to be big things," said Newcomer student, Eduardo.
In partnership with the Winder Housing Authority, three communities with a large population of children were identified for the installation of our first three Book Boxes.
• Hardigree Terrace (near playground): 29 Marion Lay St. Winder
• Oakwood Homes: 199 James Albert Johnson Ave. Winder
• Dunaway Massey Homes: 1685 Atlanta Hwy., SE Statham
"Newcomers could not have accomplished this without Mr. Steven Griffing, engineering instructor at Sims Academy, who transformed the sketch into the solid, whimsical Book Boxes," said Newcomer Academy instructor Anabel Snyder.
