The Barrow County Finance Office submitted its Annual Comprehensive Financial Reports (ACFR), which are submitted by local governments each year to the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) for consideration of the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting award.
An impartial panel of the GFOA judged the Barrow County ACFR as having met the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a construction "spirit of full disclosure" that clearly communicated the county's financial story.
Barrow County manager Kevin Little presented the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for fiscal year 2021 to Chief Finance Officer Rose Kisaalita during the Barrow County Board of Commissioners meeting Nov. 23.
The Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting is presented to the department or individual designated as instrumental in the government unit achieving the award.
Recipients of the Certificate of Achievement are judged to adhere to program standards and represents the highest award in government accounting and financial reporting. Its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.
