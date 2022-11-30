Barrow CFO receives pretigious award

Pictured (from left): Barrow County manager Kevin Little presents Chief Financial Officer Rose Kisaalita with the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting award Nov. 23.

 Credit: Barrow County

The Barrow County Finance Office submitted its Annual Comprehensive Financial Reports (ACFR), which are submitted by local governments each year to the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) for consideration of the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting award.

An impartial panel of the GFOA judged the Barrow County ACFR as having met the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a construction "spirit of full disclosure" that clearly communicated the county's financial story.

