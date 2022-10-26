The Barrow County Chamber of Commerce announced finalists for the 2022 Barrow County Business Woman of the Year and a winner will be announced during the Businesswoman of the Year luncheon Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Georgia Club, located at 1050 Chancellors Drive in Statham.
Chief Magistrate Judge Caroline Power Evans will be the speaker at the event, which is sponsored by Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow.
