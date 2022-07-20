Tommy Jennings, president of the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce, was presented with Georgia Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (GACCE) top award – the GACCE Legacy Award.
The announcement was made at the 2022 GACCE Executive Leadership Conference held at the Jekyll Island Club Resort in Jekyll Island, Georgia Wednesday, July 13.
For more than20 years, the GACCE has presented the Legacy Award.The association’s most prestigious award, it recognizes long-term executives who have excelled over a period of years in leading and innovatively building their chamber and is based on the demonstration of excellence in areas of chamber leadership, organizational management, service to the profession, community reputation/involvement and personal attributes.
Jennings has been the president of the Barrow Chamber for 16 years. He's also a Georgia Certified Chamber Executive (GCCE), has served on the GACCE Board of Directors and served as the association's 2017-2018 board chair.
"We congratulate Tommy on receiving this award and are proud to have him representing the Chamber of Commerce profession in Georgia," said GACCE in a press release.
GACCE is the professional society of chamber of commerce executives and staff in the state of Georgia. The mission of GACCE is to educate, engage, and empower chamber professionals.
