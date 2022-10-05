The Barrow County Chamber of Commerce will host “An Evening With The Candidates”, on Oct. 24, at 6:00 p.m, at the Wimberly Center Banquet Hall. Invited candidates for the Barrow County contested races for School Board and Barrow County Commission have been invited to appear, answering questions from the Chamber’s Governmental Affairs Committee.
The Chamber’s Governmental Affairs Committee is developing questions that are pertinent and important in today’s climate in Barrow County.
