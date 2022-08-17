While most Chambers of Commerce struggle through the annual membership drive, the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a membership event like none other.
The Barrow Chamber's membership event kicks off Tuesday, Aug. 23 and concludes Aug. 25. For two and a half days, over 100 volunteers will work against the clock and against each other to sign up new chamber members and create a greater community awareness of the important role chambers serve.
The event is organized by event guru Jimmy Cusano and a group called "Your Chamber Connection," which specializes in high-energy membership campaigns that allow volunteers to conduct “out of the box” membership fun while building the membership base.
“It’s about business”, said Cusano.
“The Chamber of Commerce is the business community. This brings everyone together to build our chamber," he said.
"With a membership event, they come together in a competitive fun setting and tell the chamber story. When others hear about everything the chamber does, all of a sudden you have a great deal of enthusiasm for the chamber, and a great deal of support.”
For more information on how to get involved, call the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce at 770-867-9444.
