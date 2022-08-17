Barrow Chamber membership event

Barrow Chamber's 2021 membership event

While most Chambers of Commerce struggle through the annual membership drive, the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a membership event like none other.

The Barrow Chamber's membership event kicks off Tuesday, Aug. 23 and concludes Aug. 25. For two and a half days, over 100 volunteers will work against the clock and against each other to sign up new chamber members and create a greater community awareness of the important role chambers serve.

Locations

