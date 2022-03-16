On the weekend of March 4-6, 16 Barrow County middle and high schoolers competed in the Northeast Georgia District Project Achievement with 40 counties in attendance and 324 competitors.
Barrow County 4-H students chose a project area, researched the topic, then wrote a presentation or prepared a recipe. This competition helps 4-H students develop leadership, creativity, public speaking, record keeping and other life skills.
Barrow County middle school 4-H students placed in the top three in the food lab, general recreation and sports categories, among others.
High school seniors Kaylin Keen and Chandler Lampp both won first place with their horse and swine projects and will be representing Northeast District and Barrow County at State Congress in July.
Seniors Erica McLocklin, Kelly Coles and Kaylee Seeley placed third in general recreation, communication and engineering and mechanics categories.
Honorable mentions went to Mya Buhite for her health project, Hannah Hunt in the human development category, Kiwi Waller in public speaking category and Dani Decker in the art category.
Graduating Seniors Kelly Coles and Kaylin Keen were recognized for competing in the project achievement category since fifth grade and received 4-H honor cords.
Barrow County was also recognized as the first place winner for Outstanding Project Club led by a group of 4-H students.
Archery coach and Barrow County 4-H volunteer Christin Ellis was also recognized as an outstanding northeast district volunteer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.