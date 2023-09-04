Barrow County Board of Education members, area mayors, law enforcement, county commissioners and state officials were on hand Tuesday for the official ribbon cutting for Austin Road Elementary school. The school, situated on the Innovation Campus in Winder, is Barrow County’s newest.
“A school is a place where futures are shaped and futures are nourished,” said Dr. Chris McMichael, Barrow County Schools Superintendent. “A lot of hard work and a lot of heart have gone into the creation of this school.”
