Barrow County is changing its mass notification system from Everbridge to Hyper-Reach, effective Oct. 1,
“We utilize mass notification to help keep our citizens informed of possible emergency situations such as severe weather warnings and watches, law enforcement operations and other emergency situations,” said Emergency Management Director Penny Clack. “Citizens who sign up for the notifications will receive them through the contact they choose and it is automatic”
The county has been utilizing Everbridge for several years now, and any citizens who signed up under them will automatically be transferred to the new Hyper-Reach system. Citizens who are not signed up can sign up for notifications by going to www.barrowcountyga.org and go to the “I want to” box and click on Citizen Alert System.
As you sign up you will be allowed to choose how to be notified and what weather alerts you want to receive.
“We want to make sure the citizens that are currently signed up to receive alerts will automatically be moved to the new system and will not need to sign up again,” said Clack.
“The only thing that will change is where the notifications come from, and they may receive alerts from both systems as we make the change.”
