Barrow County is changing its mass notification system from Everbridge to Hyper-Reach, effective Oct. 1,

“We utilize mass notification to help keep our citizens informed of possible emergency situations such as severe weather warnings and watches, law enforcement operations and other emergency situations,” said Emergency Management Director Penny Clack. “Citizens who sign up for the notifications will receive them through the contact they choose and it is automatic”

